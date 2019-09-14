Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Boeing accounts for about 1.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 94,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Boeing by 144.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 7.3% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.76. 3,374,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.22. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

