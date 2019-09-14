Traceability Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,457.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $25,457.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00063286 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00332603 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006995 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001078 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,989,213 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

