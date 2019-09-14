Towle & Co. Purchases Shares of 308,850 Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 308,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,000. Towle & Co. owned 2.61% of Hooker Furniture as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 45.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hooker Furniture news, insider Douglas Townsend acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.64 per share, with a total value of $106,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $100,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,602.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,400 shares of company stock valued at $216,041. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOFT. TheStreet lowered Hooker Furniture from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $41.10.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $152.25 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

