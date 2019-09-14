Towle & Co. Increases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Towle & Co. raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,090 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool accounts for approximately 2.6% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Towle & Co. owned about 0.25% of Whirlpool worth $22,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 248.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 45.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.86. 343,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,524. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $153.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average is $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $178.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.95.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.