Towle & Co. Has $29.81 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Towle & Co. grew its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,680 shares during the period. Huntsman makes up 3.5% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $29,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 164,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,315,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,859,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,676. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.30.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

