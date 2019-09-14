Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 298.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,007 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IYW traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.50. The company had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.59. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $148.42 and a 1-year high of $212.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

