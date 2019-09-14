Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 601,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,394. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

