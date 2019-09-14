Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $1.89 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.27% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 474,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,120. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

