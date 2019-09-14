Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:DXD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.08. 999,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,930. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $41.18.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

