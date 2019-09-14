Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 9,487 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 138.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 32.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $6,202,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,238 shares of company stock worth $20,989,814 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.13. 1,172,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,212. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.32.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen set a $116.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

