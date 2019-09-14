Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 3,723.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.65% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,063,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000.

Shares of SOXL traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,195. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $206.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.54.

