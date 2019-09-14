Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 62,838 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 808.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,838 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $139,510,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,968,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,679,000 after purchasing an additional 167,469 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,362,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,978.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 126,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 46,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.62. 14,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average of $128.14. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.23 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

