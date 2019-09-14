Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 19,580 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRGF. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 375,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 435,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 132,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. 146,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,666. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

