Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 10,061 Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.65% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DDM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. 273,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,081. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $51.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36.

