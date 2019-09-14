Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,816 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $519.82. 259,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,980. The company’s 50 day moving average is $519.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $307.36 and a 52 week high of $555.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.36, for a total transaction of $8,906,392.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 151,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.78, for a total value of $80,996,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,700 shares of company stock valued at $145,335,349. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price target on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.42.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

