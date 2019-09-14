Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,801 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,801 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,567,000 after buying an additional 622,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,281,000 after buying an additional 128,514 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,089,000 after buying an additional 51,709 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 967,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,497,000 after buying an additional 302,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,315,000 after buying an additional 63,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $5,801,454.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $759,558.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,560. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.36 and a 200-day moving average of $170.50. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.