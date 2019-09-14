Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 121,573 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,573 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,794,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,707,000 after purchasing an additional 384,154 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 595,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $150,916.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,884,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,187,054. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

