Toronto Dominion Bank Has $18.97 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 264,719 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $18,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 14.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $647,822.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.54. 1,962,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

