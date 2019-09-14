Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,469.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Entergy by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,358,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,315,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,045. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $113.52. The company had a trading volume of 988,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.99 and a 12 month high of $115.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Entergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.