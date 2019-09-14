Tierion Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Huobi and Gate.io. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $12.13 million and $527,803.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

