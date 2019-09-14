Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.6% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2,952.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $169,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Oracle by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $474,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 1,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,380,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $127,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,942 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Oracle by 1,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,258,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $128,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Oracle by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,507,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $199,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,744 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,501,425. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

ORCL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.71. 9,417,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,948,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

