Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 92,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,235,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 311,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,425,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,971. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $159.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $115.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.23.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

