Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,842,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,947,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

