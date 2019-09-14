Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 8,044 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.39.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $233.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.36. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

