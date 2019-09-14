Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 3,720 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 185.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARLP. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other news, Director Wilson M. Torrence bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $86,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $602,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $205,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.21). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.52%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

