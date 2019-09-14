Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,505,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,252,000 after buying an additional 1,570,527 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,635,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,220.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 231,156 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,841,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 145.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 236,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after buying an additional 140,185 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,155. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $148.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

