Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 945 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,701,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 490,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. 167,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,529. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.92% and a negative return on equity of 137.43%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHLX shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

