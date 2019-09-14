Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 1,039 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 674,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 35,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 164,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $130.29. The company had a trading volume of 146,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,635. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

