Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 703.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total transaction of $75,935.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $427,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,744 shares of company stock worth $4,480,345 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,235.25. 131,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,189.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,163.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.