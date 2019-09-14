Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Truvvo Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,116,000 after purchasing an additional 55,756 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

IWM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.52. 25,343,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,747,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $171.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

