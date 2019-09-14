Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $72.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.