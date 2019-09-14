Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $22.11 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $22,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. 104,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,205. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

