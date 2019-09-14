Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 111.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

VGT traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,988. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $223.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

