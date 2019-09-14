Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 47,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,015,856,000 after acquiring an additional 214,945 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 782.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.76. 3,374,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.22. The firm has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $470.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.65.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

