Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 5,772 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQM. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,152,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,626 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 885,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,558,000 after purchasing an additional 476,781 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 369,597 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,854,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,641,000 after purchasing an additional 267,721 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 74,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQM stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $31.05. 969,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.97. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $406.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.94 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

