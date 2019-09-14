Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 11,979 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index accounts for 1.7% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index worth $33,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 61,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $40.15. 237,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,771. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50.

