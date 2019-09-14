Thomas L. Ryan Sells 50,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $2,372,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,904,787.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.56. 984,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,402. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $812.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.01 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.22%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $246.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

