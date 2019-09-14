THETA (THETA) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, THETA has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $107.88 million and approximately $347,190.00 worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001197 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Huobi and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.04459813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00026960 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Coinbit, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Bithumb, IDEX, WazirX, OKEx, Hotbit, Huobi, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.