TheStreet Upgrades SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Sunday, September 1st.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SBOW traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,408. The company has a market cap of $126.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $4.21. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 48.20% and a return on equity of 50.63%. Research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 13.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 84.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $71,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.