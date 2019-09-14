The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider Amintore Schenkel Sells 11,550 Shares of Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Amintore Schenkel sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amintore Schenkel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Amintore Schenkel sold 13,361 shares of The Western Union stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $305,432.46.

The Western Union stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,203,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,789. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 66.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

