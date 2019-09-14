The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,206,741. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.26.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. 10,909,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,435. The stock has a market cap of $234.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

