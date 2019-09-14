Tezos Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $667.34 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $32.15, $50.98 and $18.94. In the last week, Tezos has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $5.60, $24.68, $7.50, $33.94, $32.15, $18.94, $51.55, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

