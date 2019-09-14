Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,891,700 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 21,152,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Barker sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $2,242,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.61. 2,093,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $130.92. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

