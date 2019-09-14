Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

TCBI stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 121.2% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 65,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

