Tether (USDT) Market Cap Achieves $4.12 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.12 billion and approximately $16.29 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Exmo, BitForex and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00202983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.01157344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00088102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,495,057,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,105,046,956 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Liqui, BtcTurk, Iquant, Gate.io, IDCM, BTC-Alpha, Kryptono, BitForex, UEX, C2CX, TDAX, LBank, B2BX, Bibox, OKEx, ZB.COM, Upbit, BitMart, EXX, FCoin, Exmo, Kucoin, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, ABCC, Poloniex, Huobi, BigONE, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Kraken, DigiFinex, DragonEX, IDAX, CoinEx, HitBTC, CoinBene, QBTC, CoinTiger, Sistemkoin, Binance, MBAex, Trade By Trade and Coinut. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.