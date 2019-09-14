Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ TBNK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director David S. Murakami sold 3,000 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Caldwell sold 2,700 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,778 shares of company stock worth $531,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 514.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

