Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

TER traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,928. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $532,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,570 shares of company stock worth $1,978,796. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

