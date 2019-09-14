Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Svb Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.45.

NYSE TFX opened at $331.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $373.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total value of $2,666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.75, for a total transaction of $2,811,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,453 shares of company stock worth $12,679,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Teleflex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after buying an additional 259,880 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $15,887,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Teleflex by 81.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,637,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

