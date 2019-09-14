Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Short Interest Update

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,800 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 1,161,700 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 872,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Telaria stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.04 million, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.73. Telaria has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Telaria will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Telaria in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Telaria by 272.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telaria in the second quarter worth about $3,366,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Telaria by 187.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 27,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Telaria in the second quarter worth about $427,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Telaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

