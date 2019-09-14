TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Cut by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,234 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of TE Connectivity worth $61,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,087. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cross Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Longbow Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $3,469,399.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,285. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.